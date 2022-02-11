Karol G: the “gusticos” that the Colombian singer gave herself these two weeks

There is no doubt that the Colombian singer, Carol G. Not only is she one of the most talented and growing artists in Colombia, but she is also one of the sexiest celebrities in the country.

Usually, Carol G she publishes photographs on her social networks in which a molded and well-formed body is seen and, every time she does so, her followers praise her for her beauty with dozens of likes and loving comments.

It is known that to have a body of this nature, a lot of discipline is needed, however, the artist decided to take a short period of time to eat everything she wanted.

In a story on her Instagram, the singer posted: “After 2 weeks of giving me my treats, eating zero healthy and not going to the gym or to say hello”, a message that shows us that he was pleased with all the snacks that came his way.

That small space of tranquility and pleasure apparently prompted the artist to start again to take care of her food, her health and her body in a disciplined way: “Here I am again!!! I was finally motivated, not by anyone, not by the system, not by beauty standards. I do it to strengthen my discipline. My compromise. For self love. For how I want to see myself and of course for my health. Go at your own time, do it at your own pace, but if it’s something you dream of, then do it”.

