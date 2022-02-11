Kervin Arriaga fixes his legal issue and will travel to the US in the next 72 hours to sign with Minnesota

2022-02-10

After the Honduran midfielder received a migration alert the week before when traveling with the Honduran national team heading to the United States, Kervin 24, has settled his legal problems and is already thinking about flying to the cold city.

Everything is ready for you Kervin Arriaga officially become a player of the minnesota united in the coming days, according to the vice president of the Marathon Sports Club Rolin Pena.

Shortly after the closing of the transfer market in the mls, Arriaga It already has an agreement with the franchise founded in 2017, with which it had agreed to close its transfer at the beginning of the month, but due to the inconvenience it had to leave the country, the process was delayed, but it is now closed.

“marathon already reached an agreement with Minnesotatoo Kervin with them, then all that remains is for him to sign. Practically everything is closed in the absence of the signature and that it travels ”, commented rollin to the radio program Sports Landscape.

Kervin Arriaga did not travel to the United States with the National Team due to a migration alert

The purslane player, starter in the Honduran national teamwill arrive in the next 72 hours on North American lands, where the 2022 season of the soccer league starts on February 26.

“The necessary sessions are being carried out and we hope that in the next 72 hours you can have everything ready to travel. His personal issue that was harming him has been resolved in a good way and now all that is missing is the corresponding procedure to be able to plan his trip to Minnesota”, reported Painwho has managed the signing of the Buenos Aires footballer.