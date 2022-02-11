La Jornada – They condemn the family network that prostituted Mexican women and girls in NY

New York. Five Mexicans who headed a human trafficking organization were sentenced to up to 40 years in prison in federal court in New York for trafficking Mexican women and girls into prostitution in the United States for more than a decade, culminating an investigation and bilateral collaboration between federal authorities in the United States and Mexico.

José Miguel Meléndez Rojas, José Osvaldo Meléndez Rojas and Rosalio Meléndez Rojas, all relatives, were sentenced to more than 39 years in prison, while other relatives, Francisco Meléndez Rojas and Abel Romero Meléndez, were sentenced to more than 20 years – the five They were also ordered to pay restitution to victims by Judge Allyne Ross in federal court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday.

All five were convicted of human trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, child trafficking, interstate prostitution and money laundering conspiracy. A sixth member of the family, Fabián Reyes Rojas, pleaded guilty to these crimes in 2019 and is awaiting sentencing.

According to the prosecution, between 2006 and 2017 the defendants sought out vulnerable women and girls who were offered false promises of love, marriage and a better life, isolating them from their families and taking them to live with them in houses in Tenancingo, Mexico. Once there, they used physical and sexual violence, threats, and fraud to force them into prostitution in New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, and Delaware. The defendants took their victims’ prostitution earnings to launder those funds and hide their origin.

At trial, six of his victims testified about the sexual and physical abuse they suffered at the hands of their defendants. One of them stated that she was transferred to the United States when she was a minor and forced to work as a prostitute. When she tried to run away from her, José Miguel Meléndez Rojas beat her and raped her in front of some of the other defendants. The other victims who appeared as witnesses in the trial offered similar testimonies, including one who was 14 years old when she was first victimized by this family, and who recounted how they threatened to kill her mother in Mexico if she did not obey orders. her.

The investigation, law enforcement actions, and extradition of the defendants in this case was coordinated under the United States-Mexico Bilateral Initiative on Human Trafficking, in which, since 2009, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have collaborated with their Mexican counterparts to dismantle binational human trafficking networks and support victims and their families.

In this case, the US authorities worked together with the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Police, CENADEM and several NGOs dedicated to supporting victims in Mexico.

Under this initiative, more than 170 defendants have been brought to justice in several states in the United States, the prosecution reported.

The federal prosecutor and Homeland Security representatives praised the courage of the victims who offered to testify at trial and ensure that those responsible were sentenced to decades in prison for their crimes.