Leaño considered that if Alexis Vega proposes it, it will make a difference

Alexis Vega it was again the chivas herosaved him from a draw and gave him three gold dotsand to Marcelo Michel Leanoif the rojiblanco offensive player proposes it, he will be the different one not only in his team, but also in the Mexican National Team.

The GRU made it 2-1 for Chivas plus gave the pass for 3-1 de Jesús Angulo in the victory this Wednesday night against FC Juárez, a game corresponding to Matchday 4 of Clausura 2022.

“Alexis is a great football player.He is a great human being, it is a pleasure to have him in the team, we have talked a lot with him, especially he knows the potential he hasknows that if he puts his mind to it and continues to work as he has done up to now, he will be able to be a player that makes a difference in Guadalajara and in the National Team, what I love about Alexis is that he works like one more, he gives himself to the team, he is very generous, he gives us joy every day and I think it is reflected on the pitch the great moment that he is experiencing on a personal and football level”, assured Michel Leano.

“That is also part of what we seek to generate, the environments for players to be able to make the most of your qualities. As I have always said, the individuals at the service of the team and that is the most important thing.

This was the third goal by Alexis Ernesto Vega in the four duels played in Clausura 2022, and while he saves Chivas on the pitch, he is still on the outside push and pull to renew your contract.

“The only thing I can tell you is that I know that they are in talks, that there is a very good disposition on both sidesit is one more question addressed to the directive, I do not have more information, but I think that with the will of both parties Surely soon an agreement can be reachedwhich is what everyone wants”, recognized Leaño.

When will José Juan Macías play with Chivas?

Chivas added three more points and reached seven units in this tournament, which could improve when the reinforcement is ready, Jose Juan Maciasof which Michel Leaño hopes to have him on the court soon,

“On the subject of José Juan we are very happy that you have returnedis a very important player, who took on the great challenge and daring of going to Europe to fulfill the objective and the dream that many people have, he asked us to return despite having many offers and many proposals. We are happy that he returns home, he knows perfectly well that he is coming to a team where a family has been formed, that there is a lot of competition and that he will have to work very hard to win minutes, ”he said.

“He is one more player on the squad that we have available, comes from a period of not playing, He is adapting to training, to his teammates. I hope as soon as possible to have itToday it would be very soon to say a specific date for his return to the courts. He is very committed, I see him humble, I see him focused, thoughtfulopen to feedback both from me and from his colleagues and surely we will be able to find him in his best version in the coming weeks,” he assured.