LeBron James revealed who is the best shooter in NBA history

At the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Draft, LeBron James revealed who is the greatest shooter in NBA history. He didn’t choose Michael Jordan!

Throughout the 15 seasons he played in the NBA, Michael Jordan demonstrated with championships, titles, records and the famous jump shot (fadeaway), which left an indelible legacy in the league, but perhaps one of the asterisks in his career. it was not having the best long shot in history. And LeBron ratified it.

Jordan explained why he never wanted to improve the three-point shot and, although many think that he could have been the best shooter in history if he wanted to, LeBron James made it clear who is the player who has this distinction according to the star of Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Draft, LeBron and Kevin Durant chose the teams that will play the All-Star Game and when James had to choose the second member of his team, he did so with tremendous praise for Stephen Curry.

“With my second pick in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, I will leave with the best shooter in the history of the NBA: Stephen Curry ”, LeBron James stated. See video from 1:27.