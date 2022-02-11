LeBron’s epic reaction when Durant didn’t want Harden for his All-Star team

The Simmons-for-Harden trade did not go down well when Kevin Durant got wind of it, letting his annoyance about it be known in the NBA All-Star Game selection.

A hard blow on the table has just received Kevin Durantbecause his ‘faithful’ companion james harden went to Philadelphia 76ers in an exchange that rocked the National Basketball Association (NBA)generating multiple comments about it.

And if that was not enough, ‘KD’ had to appear before the cameras during the selection of their players for the NBA All-Star Game. Of course, everyone was on the lookout for what he might say or do about this daring move.

On the other hand, LeBron James was a luxury spectator in the midst of the controversy, sitting in the front row and witnessing one of the most tense moments as a result of this exchange that, without a doubt, surprised more than one.

LeBron James didn’t hold anything back

With several selections for the Team LeBron and Team Duranttwo players remained to be chosen: Rudy Gobert and James Harden. Kevin Durant had the option of opting for any of them, sending a hot dart to ‘The Beard’ without saying a word.

‘KD’ opted for Gobert, the star defensive end of the Utah Jazz, above whom until recently was his partner and one of the best partners on the court. It looks like jersey 7 was really hurt by Harden’s departure. On the other hand, ‘Bron’s reaction was epic.