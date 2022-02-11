Light Nite announces it is moving from Bitcoin to Solana starting in March

Key facts: They will rename the game as Light Nite X, but the old version will still work.

Bitcoiners criticized the decision on social media.

A famous video game in the mode play-to-earn Bitcoin (BTC)-based (P2E) has announced that it will be moving to the Solana blockchain starting in March. We are talking about Light Nite, whose developers have made this decision as a result of the slowness of Bitcoin processing and the benefits that the new network, created in 2020, would offer to the gaming community.

This was reported on their blog, where they highlighted that the battle royalethe death match and the P2E will run on Solana, which will significantly change, for example, the non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure, reward systems, and the game’s art design.

As they point out, one of the biggest changes will be the reward functions of the play-to-earn. In addition, they proposed changes in the NFTs, as well as their style and their various functionalities.

It is, in any case, a renaming of the game, which will be called Light Nite X, without this implying the elimination of the previous version. In fact, they explain Light Nite Legacy will become bitcoin’s legacy version of the game, where all it takes is winning one round of shots to earn satoshis (the smallest measure of BTC) and send them to a wallet that supports the Lightning Network (LN). in English).

In addition, in Light Nite Legacy, NFTs will be able to be traded on the market powered by the Liquid Network, which is the sidechain of Bitcoin, and that was used by the video game to comply with the tokenization of the different assets present in the application.

“The team will make sure Light Nite Legacy players enjoy new features, new maps, bug fixes, and a juicy season pass system during this period. Afterwards, the team will maintain the Light Nite Legacy game for our bitcoin fans.” Light Night, P2E game.

This suggests that, although they seek to maintain a product dedicated to the bitcoiner community, the company has its sights set on developing a virtual world that, this time, will be built on the Solana blockchain.

They move to Solana for its speed

Light Nite is moving to Solana to take advantage of the speed that blockchain offers at the transaction level. Source: Light Night.

As they review it, the transfer to Solana responds to the fact that, according to them, it is the fastest growing blockchain. For more argument, they quote analysts from Bank of America, who stated that Solana is the equivalent of Visa’s payment network for the digital asset ecosystem.

They excuse that Solana can reach 65,000 transactions per second (tps), comparable to the Visa network, which reaches 24,000 settlements, and Ethereum and Bitcoin, which have speeds of 12 tps and 5 tps, respectively.

They also defend that the network has settled 50 billion transactions, valued at USD 11 billion. In addition to the fact that it has allowed 5.7 million NFT to be minted.

Based on their interests, they say that most of the NFT activity has moved to Solana, as that market continues to grow within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This, added to the fact that Solana allows optimization for micropayments in NFT, decentralized finance (DeFi), games, and the upcoming Web 3.0

But, Solana regularly fails

While it is true that Solana is faster at the transaction level, it is equally true that this blockchain It usually has flaws that destabilize its development.

A little less than three months ago, CriptoNoticias reported that Solana had suffered a collapse in its network, which meant that blocks could not be mined for around 8 hours.

It was presumed, at the time, that the fall responded to a saturation of the network due to an excess of transactions, which would show that the blockchain, at the end of the day, would not have the capacity it promises.

At the beginning of the year, another massive failure was registered in that blockchain, which caused the network to clog and caused errors in transactions. In December, a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack also affected the network, slowing down payments and operations.

On the Bitcoin network, there is a certain contrast. The fewer transactions there are to process, the more often it gets stuck. There were examples last year, when the network suffered major obstructions. But nevertheless, the blockchain of the original cryptocurrency does not stop workingbecause it has not had extreme failures in several years and the level of security it has is renowned, thanks to its processing rate.

The last big jam in Bitcoin was reported by this outlet on July 1. It was the biggest saturation in a decade and it was solved in less than three hours. This shows that the appearance of side chains, second layer solutions, the decrease in the weight of transactions and the enormous competition of miners, means that, in this network, 10 minutes per confirmation is the maximum time to wait.

bitcoiner disappointment

After learning of Light Nite’s move, several bitcoiners expressed their disagreements and criticized the decision of the game’s creators. The LN-based service and development organization Fulmo was one of the detractors.

On twitter, criticized that Light Nite was initially promoted as a “Lightning game” and marketed as such to a large crowd of bitcoiners. Also, they criticized that they raised risk capital focused on LN and made a collective sale in BTC.

Several bitcoiners expressed their rejection of the decision of the creators of Light Nite. Fountain: Fulmo / Twitter.

In the end, they repudiated, that they never delivered the end product of this work, and switched to a “shitcoin» to take advantage of hype that exists around non-fungible tokens.

In a more neutral position, Vlad Costea, another bitcoiner, exposed that, although he agrees with the points made by Fulmo, he questioned whether any of those who are part of the Bitcoin community actually played Light Nite.

“Sure, they raised funds and worked to offer a Bitcoin-only video game. But it is not something that attracts bitcoiners. They will probably find more players in the Solana land », he expressed.

For him, the transfer of Bitcoin to Solana should not bother bitcoiners so much. “They have a video game to sell, and for now it’s probably more profitable to jump on the hype bandwagon,” he said. And he approximated: “They also offered some criticism regarding the development of Liquid, perhaps that their change is the impetus that improves things.”