Like a mermaid, this is how Salma Hayek looks in her daring swimsuit | PHOTO

Salma Hayek She is one of the most successful Mexican actresses of the moment, whose beauty and talent have allowed her to participate in various Hollywood movies.

The last film production of the Veracruz native was ‘House of Gucci’, a film where she shared credits with the successful Lady Gaga, with whom she also recorded an erotic scene that in the end was not included in the final cut, but is expected to be given to meet in an extended version.

The hair and Salma Hayek natural beauty They have been the object of multiple compliments by fans, film critics, men and women who do not hesitate to praise their appearance.

And it is that the beautiful Mexican does not hesitate to delight her followers on social networks with burning photographs, which reveal a bit of the incredible figure that remains today.

Therefore, on this occasion, Salma Hayek He published a beautiful pic where he can be seen swimming in a large and crystal clear pool, making it clear that her body is equal to that of a beautiful mermaid.

Her daring blue swimsuit blends perfectly with the bottom of the pool and the favorable comments on the photo were immediate, as both followers and friends quickly began to praise the beauty of the Veracruz.

As a curiosity, Salma Hayek announced a few days ago that on February 13 she will have a small participation during the NFL game, because during the Super Bowl broadcast a commercial will be launched in which she will be the protagonist.

In that advertisement salma will play the Greek goddess Hera, while Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear dressed as Zeus, while Ralf Moeller will play Poseidon, another reason not to miss the incredible sporting event.

