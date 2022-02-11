Liverpool: Luis Díaz has delighted Jürgen Klopp for his attitude since his arrival | Premier League | RMMD | SPORTS

Luis Díaz lives happy days in the short period he has in Liverpool. The desire and full predisposition have been constant in the Colombian. This has not gone unnoticed by the ‘Reds’ coach, Jürgen Klopp, who praised the South American’s attitude and highlighted his smile during the rounds.

Díaz, who has cost Liverpool 45 million plus 15 in variables, made his debut against Cardiff City in the FA Cup and assisted Japanese Takumi Minamino 2-1.

“He is a very nice guy. I really liked his contribution against Cardiff”, Klopp said at a press conference. “He really enjoyed the training session. I’m not so sure I’ve ever seen a player smiling as constantly as he did during a rondo.” commented.

“We’ve already seen how well he adapted in the last game, he played exactly how we want him to. He will come much more. ”added the German coach.

Diaz has a good chance of starting this Thursday against Leicester City in the Premier League as Sadio Mané is still unavailable after winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal. The Colombian received a small knock on the knee against Cardiff, but he will be ready to play against the ‘Foxes’