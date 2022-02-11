look at the surprises in the new trailer

New dinosaurs step on Universal Studios (2019) 1:03

New York (CNN Business) — Welcome back to Jurassic World. Universal Pictures presented on Thursday the new trailer for “Jurassic World Dominion”, one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

The first look featured everything you’d expect from a “Jurassic World” movie: dinosaurs running wild, Chris Pratt on a motorcycle chasing after those dinosaurs, and several references to previous films, including the original cast with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff . Goldblum.

The epic conclusion to the Jurassic era. Watch the trailer for #JurassicWorldDominion now.

pic.twitter.com/dgb313exuS —Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) February 10, 2022

It’s pure good news for Universal and theaters because the Jurassic Park franchise has been big business for both of them for nearly 30 years.

The series, which launched with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” has grossed more than $5 billion worldwide since its debut in 1993, according to Comscore (SCOR). “Dominion,” which rebooted the franchise in 2015, will be the sixth installment overall.

For theaters, “Dominion” is one of the films that could represent a return to normality at the box office after two years of intermittent starts at the cineplex due to the pandemic. Its premiere was delayed a year due to the global health crisis.

Even with streaming emerging as a dominant format for watching big movies, “Dominion,” which opens exclusively in theaters on June 10, could still deliver one of the biggest windfalls of 2022 for theaters. After all, watching a T-Rex roar on a big screen is a very different experience than watching it on a TV at home.

There is also the nostalgia of seeing the cast of the original film together again on the big screen. That’s likely to appeal to longtime fans of the series who may be eager to see favorite characters Dr. Alan Grant (Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) try. not to be eaten.

As for Universal, “Dominion” is a big piece of a potentially big year.

The studio has a diverse slate of movies that could lead to a box office bonanza. That includes Jordan Peele’s latest horror film “Nope,” the animated family film “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and the conclusion to the revamped Halloween franchise, “Halloween Ends.”