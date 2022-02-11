Los Bukis in Mexico 2022: these are the five confirmed dates

Los Bukis announced that they will return to Mexico with five dates throughout the republic (Photo: EFE / Eduardo Cardoza / The 3 Collective)

the bukis announced their return to the stages of Mexico with several concerts in the country, beginning in September through Baja California and closing with a flourish in December within the Aztec stadium From Mexico City.

This February 9 they announced at a press conference that their tour will consist of five concerts that will take place from September to December:

September 3 at the Caliente Stadium in TijuanaLower California

September 10 at the Sultanes Stadium in MontereyNew Lion

September 15 at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara

November 5 at the Venustiano Carranza Stadium in MoreliaMichoacan

December 3 in Mexico City, at the Aztec stadium.

So far they have not given dates for ticket sales.

Los Bukis have not announced ticket sales dates for any of their concerts in Mexico (Photo: Twitter/@somoslosbukis)

For now, they only have these five dates considered, but the members are not closed to them being the only ones.

The group mainly thanked Marco Antonio Solis for having had the initiative to bring them together after so many years. the buki assured that this reunion was due thanks to the “present love” that exists between all the members.

The singer also mentioned that it is a dream come true for everyone to be in the Azteca Stadium together. They stressed that they see this tour as an opportunity to thank the fans who have seen them grow as artists since its inception.

The Bukis emphasized that their reunion is a moment that they have liked emotionally and also professionally, because for some it even marks the return to the stage after 25 years.

The group thanked that in this reunion they have been able to see their old fans and new ones again, with about three generations together (Photo: screenshot)

They took advantage of the conference to talk about their retirement from music. Marco Antonio Solís confessed that before I thought about retiring at 50but new impulses always arrive that have made him continue with his professional career.

“I don’t think about withdrawals. We are doing what we love to do and I believe that as long as we have the ability to continue doing it, love above all, also in our hearts, has made us continue (…) We cannot abandon music, it is our essence and it is our seed and we will always remain connected”

Despite the time they were away, the group was united. the buki He mentioned that his return to the stage was easy from the point of view of preparation, since they got back together well and with the rehearsals they managed to resume their musical bond.

The Bukis mentioned that the reunion felt good for everyone, because emotionally they managed to reconnect with each other and with the fans (Photo: Facebook/Los Bukis)

And it is that after being separated for 25 years, Los Bukis settled their differences and resumed their activities as a group, with Mexico being one of the countries they will visit on their tour a sung storywhich has already started in the United States.

The group inaugurated its reunion last September 27 at the Sofia Stadium from Inglewood, Calif. in an arena packed with fans. Thanks to the impact they generated in the public, the demand for new dates began to increase, culminating in around eight presentations. This tour managed to position them as one of the most successful tours internationally during 2021.

On that tour Los Bukis kept their original lineup: the Solís brothers, Marco Antonio, José Javier and Joel; Pepe and Roberto Guadarrama, Pedro Sánchez and “El Chivo” Cortez, which unleashed the euphoria of his faithful followers who had been waiting for this return since 1995.

The members think that their music has also managed to touch new generations because there are old and romantic souls who identify with their themes, because “Public there is for everyone”. They also mentioned that they have sought to reinvent themselves throughout their career to continue positioning themselves as one of the most important Mexican groups.

