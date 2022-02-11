Luis Abinader supervises street asphalting plan in SPM

President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, yesterday supervised the asphalting plan that this ministry is carrying out in the province of San Pedro de Macorís.

The program contemplates intervening around 55 kilometers and the works began at the end of last year 2021.

“We have already intervened about 33 kilometers, and another 22 will be intervened, for a total of 55 kilometers in construction work, reconstruction of streets, sidewalks and curbs and the placement of asphalt in all sectors of the main municipality and the other municipalities of this province, which entails an investment that exceeds 1,300 million pesos,” Ascención said.

The official reported that these works obey the instructions of President Abinader, after neighborhood associations asked Public Works to intervene in this province, when the city was in the multipurpose area.

“These works are part of the vast asphalting plan that we are developing on the instructions of President Abinader in the 31 provinces and the National District, with an investment of more than 15 billion pesos,” said the minister, who estimated that with the plan developed in will positively impact some 200,000 inhabitants of the province.

He said that in San Pedro de Macorís, 7,866.36 cubic meters of asphalt concrete have been placed since January of last year, with which he assured that 131,351.37 square meters have been covered.

The tasks carried out by the Public Works work fronts cover, in addition to the main municipality, the municipalities of Quisqueya, Consuelo and Ramón Santana.

Prior to this activity, Abinader gave the first punch for the construction of the Plazoleta del Faro and rehabilitation of the park in San Pedro de Macorís.

Company of Cano

President Abinader also attended yesterday the start-up of the EAST Recycling company, owned by Major League Baseball player Robinson Canó.

The work was executed with an investment that exceeds 16 million dollars.

“The construction of the recycling plant that we support today will mean a 100% Dominican investment. More than 340 direct jobs will be generated, where 80% of these will be women and 750 indirect jobs in this first stage, and which will become 800 direct jobs and 1,600 indirect jobs in the future,” said the president.

He indicated that the plant will contribute to removing and reusing 25 million pounds of plastics per year, of which a high percentage reaches the beaches and rivers, as well as improvised landfills.

“The future of the Dominican Republic widens every day with actions and investments like this one. We count on all of you to make this path that is opening faster, more productive and unstoppable”, added the president.

While Canó thanked the head of state for his honesty and example of sacrifice, after indicating that he is proud to be a petromacorisano and to be able to create the conditions so that his people can get ahead in the most “dignified” way, which is by creating jobs.

The Dominican baseball player stated that East Recycling means a dream come true and thanked God for allowing him to place a little of what he has given him during his career at the service of his community.

“Over the years, a friend who today is the CEO of this plant, told him about the need to turn San Pedro de Macorís into a town as clean as the hearts of its people, that the streets of this town resemble the goodness, to the joy, to the smile of our people”, he declared.