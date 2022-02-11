Luis Diaz Liverpool qualifying match against Leicester Premier League today | premier league

Jurgen Klopp decided and played it for Luis Díaz as a starter, in the match against Leicester, for the Premier League. The great players are known on the court and it is not for less, the Colombian was one of the most outstanding of the reds, with personality on the field, attitude and always showing participation in the scheme proposed by Klopp.

The fans of the British team were pleased, because they see in the Colombian a good replacement, and in the future, a replacement for Mané and Salah. Not only the fans, but also the media praised the party that the farmer had.

Liverpool Echo gave him a 7/10 rating, noting his start “He started extremely bright and clearly keen to impress with some decent runs and pressing. A shot deflected in the second half. Substituted after an excellent and complete debut”.

The Colombian had already shown his conditions in the FA Cup, where he also assisted a goal. He lacked the goal, but Díaz showed that it is not time to adapt, but to be able to enter the game circuit of a team that does it from memory, looking like one of them, as if he had spent many training sessions with the team.