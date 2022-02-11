Luis Díaz: Luis Díaz applauded in his debut in the Premier and was close to scoring | sports

louis diaz started his story on the right foot Liverpool After playing his first minutes in the FA Cupnow, the Colombian did it in the premier league Y Jurgen Klopp surprised to put it in the headline next to Firmino and Diogo Jota on the attack.

Liverpool beat Leicester City with a brace from Diogo Jota who served the ‘Reds’ to cut the distance with Manchester City to nine at the top of the table (2-0).

The Colombian had a good matchnot only appeared on the left but also in the center and even on the right. Díaz had two clear options to score. First at 78 when outside the area he finished off strong and saved Kasper Schmeichel. At 82 Salah enabled it, he shot crossed in the area and again the archer saved.

But the absolute protagonist of the triumph was Diogo Jotaauthor of the two goals, the first of them with a cat reaction in a corner. Virgil Van Dijk headed inSchmeichel stopped, who did not deflect the ball enough and Jota, pulling reflexes, caught it in the air.

Although Liverpool had enough chances to increase their lead, could not define the match until five minutes endings. The entrance of Mohamed Salah in the last minutes reactivated the attack of those of Jürgen Klopp and the Egyptian enjoyed the best chances.

I know crashed once into the crossbar and missed a one-on-one against Schmeichel, before Jota, after a filtered pass from Joel Matip, shot for 2-0. Luis Díaz left at 89 for Minamino and the fans cheered him.

The distance with the City reduced to nine points and, furthermore, Liverpool has one less game, so, if they win it, they they would be six behind the leader and with a direct confrontation still to be played. There is premier.