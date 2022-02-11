Luis Díaz made himself felt in his debut in the Premier League

The Colombian generated several scoring options and responded to the confidence of the coach, who left him on the pitch for 89 minutes. Come back on Sunday.

The coach Jürgen Klopp ratified this Thursday the confidence he has in the soccer player Luis Díaz, by placing him in the starting eleven of Liverpool in the match against Leicester City, for date 24 of the Premier League. This meeting marked the debut in the main tournament of the first division of England for the guajiro, who became the 21st Colombian in the military in this tournament. The Reds defeated their rival on duty 2-0, in a game that will undoubtedly remain in the memory of the coffee footballer. This was Díaz’s second match for Liverpool. The previous Sunday he played 36 minutes in his team’s victory (3-1) against Cardiff, for the FA Cup. This Thursday the winger had a good presentation in front of the fans. For a long period he played as a left winger and made a couple of interesting runs. About the first half hour of the game they passed him to the right sector of the field, in search of another alternative on that side. Meanwhile, in the complementary stage he returned to the left fringe.

Klopp’s moves

As the minutes went by, Klopp moved his bench and, among others, brought in Mohamed Salah, but even in the substitutions he confirmed his confidence in the number 23 and left him on the field until the 89th minute. Liverpool, who went ahead through Diogo Jota (minute 34), had at least three opportunities to extend the advantage in the complementary stage with Díaz, to whom his teammates gave him the ball without fear, which contributed to his having a greater prominence. A shot that went off target, another that was cleared by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and one more that almost escaped between the legs of the goalkeeper, among the options generated by the also member of the Colombian National Team. The former Porto player sealed the positive presentation with his participation in his team’s second goal, which came at minute 87, also through Jota. With the satisfaction of having fulfilled his duty, he was replaced, to applause, at the closing of the engagement. Klopp fired him with a hug. Liverpool’s next match will be this Sunday (9:00 am Colombian time), when they will visit Burnley

