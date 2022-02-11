Macron and Putin: the reason why the French president did not want to take a PCR test in Moscow | Univision World News

In the photo of the recent summit between Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, the French president could be seen at the end of a long table and at the opposite end from his Russian counterpart. The distance between the two seemed an exaggeration since both leaders of state are frequently subjected to covid-19 tests.
But this Friday the probable reason behind a distance of about 20 feet (6 meters) between the leaders who, precisely, sought to bring positions closer together on the military tensions in Ukraine: Macron refused to undergo a covid test in the Kremlin.
The spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, indicated that the decision to use this long table was due to Macron he did not want to take a Russian PCR test.
“This is because some follow their own rules, they don’t cooperate with the host,” Peskov complained while pointing out that it was for this reason that an additional health protocol was imposed to protect the Russian president.
“This does not interfere in any way in the negotiations,” Peskov said.
Afraid to leave your DNA in Russia?
The French presidency justified that the protocol conditions for a meeting between the two heads of state with less distance, that included a handshake and a smaller table, they did not seem acceptable or compatible with the limitations of the agenda.
“We chose the other option proposed by the Russian protocol,” Macron’s relatives were quoted as saying by AFP.
But this information is known after a report from the Reuters agency pointed out that Macron refused the PCR test for fear that the Russians would get hold of his DNA.
“We knew very well that this meant that there would be no handshake and that long table, but we could not accept that they had the president’s DNA in their hands,” one of the sources told Reuters.
The same media indicates that the French president had taken a PCR test in France, before leaving for Moscow on Monday. Upon arrival in Russia, Macron underwent an antigen test.