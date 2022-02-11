Man accused of hate crime who killed Asian man in NY

The New York District Attorney’s Office formally charged this Thursday a man with hate crime for the murder of the Chinese citizen Yao Pan Ma61 years old, and who died in December 2021, as a result of the beating that the defendant had given him eight months earlier.

Specific, Jarrod Powell50, has been charged with second degree murder for hate crime before the Supreme Court of New York, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, which ensures that 33 attacks related to hatred against Asians are being processed in its jurisdiction.

Attacks on Asians and Asian Americans soared in New York and other parts of the country after the outbreak of the coronavirus, whose first outbreak was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“The devastating death of Yao Pan Maa loving father of two, came amid a wave of anti-Asian attacks on our families, friends and neighbors and on New York values,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The incident, which occurred in the Harlem neighborhood, was recorded by a security camera. The assailant attacked Ma de Ella from behind, knocked him to the ground and kicked his head, causing brain damage and her death months later.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Powell argued that the day before attacking Ma he had been assaulted by “two Koreans or Japanese”, without offering further details.

The prosecutor’s office assured that in 2021 they began investigating four times more cases related to hatred of Asians than in the previous year.

These crimes not only occurred in New York, but throughout the United States: a study by California State University, San Bernardino indicated that in the first quarter of 2021 there was a 164% increase in hate crimes against Americans of origin Asian compared to the same period of the previous year, just before the pandemic.

The seriousness of the issue led President Joe Biden to enact an ad hoc law in May 2021 to curb these anti-Asian racist crimes.