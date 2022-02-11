Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s 12-year-old son

Midtime Editorial

There is no doubt that the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer he will continue, because with almost 12 years of age, the oldest son of the Portuguese crack was already presented as new item of the inferior categories of Man Utd.

Cristiano Ronaldo jr. not only will he play in the same institution as his father but also will carry the same number on the back that he uses and that led to the success of his famous father, the 7.

It was through his Instagram account that Georgina RodriguezPortuguese crack couple, shared Photographs of the presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. with the Red Devils, The same one that was organized in the Old Trafford facilities, as detailed by the famous model.

“Chasing our dreams together. Mom loves them,” was the message with which Georgina shared the news of the signing of CR7’s eldest son, which it should be remembered is not the biological son of the influencer.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Juventus

It should be noted that for a long time Cristiano Ronaldo He has boasted on social networks some of his eldest son’s skills with the ball. The signing with the Red Devils It will not be the first experience in the world of football for Cristiano Jr., since played in the minor categories of Juventuswhere he excelled with 58 goals and 18 assists in 28 deputy games.

Profile of the first son of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Jr.

Who is the mother of CR7 Junior?

Until now There are no details of who is the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first child. However, Rodríguez takes care of it as if it were his own; In addition to the fact that he is also under the guidance of María Dolores dos Santos, mother of the Portuguese attacker.