Marathón wins the Clásico, sinks Real España further and enters the fight for the leadership of the Clausura

2022-02-10

The marathon won 2-0 against Royal Spain in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium, entered the fight for the leadership of the Closure 2022 and left his neighbor sunk in the basement and in crisis.

The purslane goals were the work of Edwin Solano at minute 8 and the Argentine Luke Bell to 45. With this win, the purslane have 9 points and are equal with Olimpia and Victoria who are vying for first place. While the professors remain last without points. See Clausura 2022 Position Table

Purslane effectiveness and Vieyra recital The meeting began with a Real Spain trying to do damage with the Argentine Ezequiel Denis, but as the minutes went by their intentions were diluted and Marathón the first one they had sent it to the networks. At minute 8, in a center to the left of Juan Vieira Y Edwin Solano got up in the middle of Devron Garcia Y Hayreel Saravia and head sent it to the networks.

The aurinegros tried to respond, but their attempts remained at that, in attempts. Vieyra began to take center stage and got the aurinegra defense into trouble with his shots and a shot that shook the crossbar. Raul “Potro” Gutierrez He made Mayron Flores enter at 33 to stop Vieyra and he could not, so he committed a disqualifying entry at 41. The referee Armando Castro he forgave him and only showed him yellow. Vieyra could not return to the field and in his place Elmer Güity had to enter. With that, the pace of the match changed. Marathón was on top of the closing of the first half, so at 45 in a cross from the right by Reinieri Mayorquín, Saravia could not clear well and left it to Campana who put it in the nets.

A Real Spain without a soul was unable to avoid defeat For the second half, “Potro” maintained his offensive idea and brought in Júnior Lacayo, but his team was emotionally dead and without ideas. Luis “Buba” López had to cover the third at 60 and four minutes later, the Aurinegros were left with 10 men due to the expulsion of Mayron for double yellow.