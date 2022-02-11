Marco Fabián files a lawsuit with Juárez FC for “unjustified dismissal”

The former Flock player alleges that the border club should pay him the rest of his fees despite the fact that he has not played for six months.

Marco Fabian It’s news… again. If weeks ago it was celebrated -in Chivas also- his incorporation to Mazatlan for this tournament Closure 2022now returns to the front pages after a legal lawsuit was leaked that has started with the Juarez FC alleging “wrongful dismissal”.

This was reported in his column on the Mediotiempo portal by the journalist Francisco Arredondo, who panned the legal dispute in which Fabián demands payment for the six months in which he did not play a game with those from the border after Ricardo Ferretti and company dispensed with his services.

“In the desks of the Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) a legal lawsuit filed by midfielder Marco Fabián de la Mora against the FC Juárez board is deliberatedfor unjustified dismissal.”reads part of the information.

In the second half of last year Fabián “went into unemployment” despite the fact that he still had a contract for six more months with Juárez FC, however, from the club they informed him that labor relations between the parties would not continue and this is the argument on which the complaint of the former Chivas player is based: I still had a contract, so it was an unjustified dismissal.

“The controversy was entered with the argument of an unjustified dismissal, because he still had six months left on his contract, after the employment relationship was agreed from August 2020 to August 2021, but the former Mexican international no longer continued with the Juarense team in the second half of last year, after the arrival of coach Ricardo Ferretti.”, explained in Arredondo’s column.