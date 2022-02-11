Marco Fabián sues FC Juárez for unfair dismissal

In the offices of the Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), a legal lawsuit filed by midfielder Marco Fabián de la Mora against the FC Juárez board of directors, for unjustified dismissal, is being deliberated.

According to Francisco Arredondo’s publication on the Mediotiempo portal, Fabián de la Mora currently signed a contract only for Grita México Clausura 2022 with Mazatlán FC, after spending six months without activity, after being left out of the border box’s plans to the Grita México Opening 2021; In fact, his last match with the Juárez shirt was recorded on April 30 of last year.

The controversy was entered with the argument of an unjustified dismissal, because he still had six months left on his contract, after the employment relationship was agreed from August 2020 to August 2021, but the former Mexican international no longer continued with the Juarense team in the second half of last year, after the arrival of coach Ricardo Ferretti.

In Marco Fabián’s two tournaments with Bravos, his numbers were 24 games played with 1,625 minutes, in which he was never able to score a single goal. It should be noted that his arrival at the team was framed by indiscipline issues that cost him an economic sanction for violating the Liga MX health protocol.