Marco Fabián would charge 10 thousand dollars per game in a tournament of ex-soccer players if he did not sign with Mazatlán

The midfielder signed for one season with the purple team in an attempt to “rebirth” his career.

Marco Fabian He was back in the news this Thursday, February 10, after it became known that he had filed a legal complaint against Juárez FC alleging “unjustified dismissal.” According to information from journalist Francisco Arrendo, the former Chivas midfielder asks for full payment of his contract despite the fact that in the last six months he has not set foot on the pitch for a minute.

However, another fact that has him as the protagonist also came to light and is now a matter of controversy. According to information from the newspaper El Universal Deporte, Fabián had an ‘ace’ up his sleeve in case no Aztec football team signed him: play a tournament of former soccer players for which he would charge 10 thousand dollars per game.

“Before Mazatlán FC decided to give him a new opportunity in Liga MX, and because no club was encouraged to hire him (or his beloved Chivas), Marco Fabián already had the panic button ready to continue active… And receive approximately 10 thousand dollars for each game he played.”, part of the information is read.

The informative note of the Mexican newspaper affirms that the Mariachi Cup, the tournament in question, had already contacted the player’s entourage and the player would have already accepted the terms. However, for his own good and soccer?Mazatlan appeared in his way and offered him a one-year contract.

“It turns out that the organizers of the Mariachi Cup, a tournament between former soccer players that takes place in Atlanta, United States, They contacted him to offer to participate. And he had already accepted.”, information ends.