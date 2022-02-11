Medical Center of Excellence opens in Brooklyn

A new care center specially enabled to treat Covid-19 patients opens in Brooklyn.

This is the third facility of its kind, called Centers of Excellence, that have begun operating in communities of color that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

This Friday, Mayor Adams and other officials inaugurated the new location, located at 815 Broadway in Bushwick, which will open the week of February 14.

“It’s Inauguration Day in Bushwick!” the mayor’s office writes in a message on social media.

“Our COVID-19 Centers of Excellence will be there for New Yorkers no matter what they need to get back on their feet. @NYCHealthSystem will provide support for prolonged COVID and offer primary care services. We have already opened centers in Jackson Heights and Tremont,” continues the message.

The mayor also said that the opening of this third COVID-19 Center of Excellence “is incredible news for the return of New York City.”

“It was in these neighborhoods that this pandemic hit New Yorkers hardest and I am proud that as we recover, the hardest-hit neighborhoods will have access to world-class healthcare and support,” said Adams.

The site will offer specialized care for patients recovering from the coronavirus with services such as pulmonary and cardiology care, radiology and diagnostics, and mental health.

Patients seen at this clinic may be referred after a hospital visit or through their primary care provider.

The center will also offer Brooklynites primary care, dental and vision care, cancer screenings, adult medicine, pediatrics, and more.

This specialized center in Bushwick, offered by the NYC Health + Hospitals system and Gotham Health, joins two other clinics, one in the Tremont sector, in the Bronx, and another in Jackson Heights, Queens.