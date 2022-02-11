Meet the 5 most active cryptocurrency investors of 2021, according to PwC

Mergers and acquisitions in the cryptocurrency industry, simply known as M&As, have increased massively in 2021, with the associated value jumping almost 5,000%, according to PwC, one of the largest accounting firms in the United States.

The total volume of mergers and acquisitions in the cryptocurrency sector soared 4,846% last year, with the median deal size reaching about $180 million, up from $53 million in 2020, PwC said in a new study. , reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

PwC detailed that cryptocurrency fundraising deal volumes soared 645% in 2021, with the top five investors by deal count including blockchain investor AU21, Genesis Block Ventures, Genblock Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Moonwhale.

The massive rise in cryptocurrency mergers and acquisitions in 2021 was fueled in part by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deals, the study noted. PwC cryptocurrency leader Henri Arslanian said there are no signs crypto fundraising will slow down any time soon.

The new report comes shortly after PwC released its new study on global M&A trends in technology, media and telecommunications on Jan. 24. According to the study, 2021 was a record year in terms of mergers and acquisitions in the crypto sector, with a total of 600 deals, more than double the number in 2020.

PwC highlighted that in 2021 the digital assets sector was gaining “greater mainstream acceptance,” with traditional financial firms looking to enter crypto as part of their core businesses through mergers and acquisitions. Companies across industries were also trying to incorporate and monetize non-fungible tokens as a component of their core businesses, the firm noted.

“We expect continued acceleration in cryptocurrency-related IPOs and acquisitions in 2022 across trading platforms, digital payment applications, and related products,” PwC wrote.