Meet the apartment that Jon Bon Jovi is selling in New York for $ 22 million

actor and singer Jon Bon Jovi has put his luxurious New York apartment up for sale overlooking Manhattan and and the Hudson River. The property entered the real estate market for $22 million dollars.

The property, which can be accessed from a private elevator, it has an extension of 4,000 square feet distributed four bedrooms, four bathrooms, hall, dining room, kitchen, living room of 40 square feet, large dressing rooms,

Kitchen has gray marble countertops/ The Grosby Group

The kitchen is one of the most enviable spaces in the apartment. It is semi-open style with walnut paneling and gray marble countertops. All this elegant presence is combined with high-end appliances.

Another of the features that will surely make you pay $22 million dollars without thinking are its balconies and large windowsbecause in addition to providing the property with a lot of natural light, it also allows a privileged view of the city from various angles.

The large windows and balconies are some of the most interesting features / The Grosby Group

As usual, the building where the apartment is located offers its owners several amenities and services including 24-hour concierge and maintenance staff, state-of-the-art fitness center, central garden, reflecting pool, resident lounge, dining room with chef’s kitchen, and a 21-person screening room.

The gym is one of the most interesting common areas, as it has a 75-foot pool, Jacuzzi, steam rooms, golf simulator, and treatment rooms.

Jon Bon Jovi bought this luxurious property in 2017 for $18.94 million dollarsso the intention of the singer and actor with this sale is to recover the investment and earn almost $4 million dollars more.

