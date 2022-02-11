Mexico and Spain: what did AMLO mean with the idea of ​​”pausing” relations between the two countries

Drafting

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has had to explain his own words this Thursday after generating, 24 hours before, a rain of strange comments in Mexico and Spain.

The president said on Wednesday that he considered healthy for both countries take a “pause” and distance political-economic relations that were created in the last two decades between Spanish businessmen and Mexican governments.

“I think it will be convenient for us Mexicans and Spaniards, of course the people of Mexico and the people of Spain, to pause in relations,” said López Obrador.

But his way of expressing it gave rise to many comments, since one interpretation of what he said was that he was breaking relations with the Spanish government.

The Foreign Minister of that country, José Manuel Albares, expressed his surprise: “The relationship between Spain and Mexico is a strategic partnership that goes beyond sudden verbal statements or specific words,” he said.

And this Thursday he issued a statement in which he states that “The government of Spain categorically rejects the disqualifications” of Lopez Obrador.

“Spain is the second investor in Mexico and has 7,000 companies in that country. Spanish investment rises above 70,000 million euros [US$80.000 millones] and the Mexican in Spain exceeds 25,000 million [US$28.600 millones]”, he added.

The press in both countries was filled with headlines about the occurrence of the Mexican president.

Caption, The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, expressed his surprise at López Obrador's words.

Given this, López Obrador said there was no break. But he insisted on the need to distance Mexico from the business of Spanish companies.

“We are very respectful of the Spanish people, we have intimate relations with the people of Spain, but in recent times, in the neoliberal period, Spanish companies supported by the political power of both Spain and Mexico, abused our country and our people. They saw us as a land of conquest. That’s what I said yesterday,” she explained.

Why did the idea of ​​the “pause” arise?

On Wednesday, in his morning press conference, López Obrador spoke about the energy reform promoted by his government, which privileges the generation of national electricity over private and foreign investment.

He said that his bill seeks to “repair a damage that was caused to the nation” by the agreements on energy and infrastructure that existed in previous governments with private companies.

And he criticized the “lobbies” that, from his point of view, formed “juicy businesses under the cover of power”.

“Before they were like owners of Mexico. This is the case of Spanish companies.”

Caption, Asked if he was talking about a break with Spain, López Obrador said: "No, no, no, no."

The president also recognized that in his government “relationship is not good” with Spanish firms.

“I would like it to take us until it was normalized to pause, which I think will suit us Mexicans and Spaniards, of course the people of Mexico and the people of Spain, to pause in the relationships, because it was a conspiracy at the top, an economic-political promiscuity at the top of the governments of Mexico and Spain, but like three six-year terms in a row, and Mexico had the worst of it, they looted it,” he said.

Before the question of the journalists. the same Wednesday, about whether what she said meant a relationship breakdown diplomatic, the president rejected that idea. He said that he had expressed just “one comment”.

“I can’t make any comments then? Now, it’s a talk here, a conversation, that is, so that people have all the elements,” he said.

How did he explain what he said afterwards?

In addition to the doubts about what he meant, in Mexico and Spain the president was criticized for using the presidential microphone to slip comments on diplomatic relations lightly. Or “sudden”, as Spanish Foreign Minister Albares called them.

“Spain will always work to maintain the best relations with Mexico and strengthen ties with this sister nation. The government wants relations based on mutual respectas the Spaniards and Mexicans want, without this kind of manifestations“explained the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Thursday.

Caption, In 2019, López Obrador received the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, in Mexico City.

So this Thursday, the Mexican president returned to address the issue.

Although he insisted that he did not propose a break in relations, reiterated his position distance to mexico strip the investments of Spanish companies in projects with public capital.

He referred to the energy company Iberdrolathe oil company Repsol, the construction OHL and the financial BBVA to reinforce his point of view on alleged corruption and patronage in the last two decades.

“In each administration there was a favorite company. Iberdrola was treated with privileges that affected us,” said López Obrador.

He gave as an example the fact that an energy secretary, Georgina Kessel, and a president, Felipe Calderón, joined Iberdrola’s board of directors at the end of their positions.

“When the president of the board of this company came and we talked, he did not understand that these are other times. He insisted and insisted that everything they did was legal. Well, yes, because they put into practice a policy characterized by influence” Lopez Obrador said.

Iberdrola did not immediately offer any comment on López Obrador’s statements.

Caption, Iberdrola has operated several energy projects in Mexico.

The president considered that the investment agreements between the Spanish firms and the Mexican government have been harmful to the country.

“They have offended us Mexicans, because it is not only the fact that high-ranking officials work in those companies, but also what that type of relationship costs us. We are talking about subsidies, money from the budget of all Mexicans that instead of being used to get from poverty to the people, was used to favor these companies”.

On the other hand, he stated that his position does not go in against dThe spanish town.

“It deserves all our respect because it is a hard-working people and an extraordinary people, a good people. We are referring to those at the top, those at the top of the power, economic and political,” he assured.