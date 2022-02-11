Mexico and Spain: what is the power of Spanish companies in the Aztec country (and what are AMLO’s complaints about them)

Admin 1 hour ago World Leave a comment 36 Views

  • Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  • BBC News World correspondent in Mexico

BBVA ATM in Mexico

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The Spanish BBVA is the main bank operating in Mexico.

When the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, proposed this Wednesday to “pause relations” with Spain, it caused a true tsunami on both sides of the Atlantic.

Although he clarified minutes later that this did not mean an end to diplomatic relations between the two countries but rather “a comment, a talk” rather informal, his words went a step further in his already tense relationship with Spain, whose King he asked three years -unsuccessfully- to apologize for the excesses committed during the Conquest.

After the controversy caused by his ambiguous statements, AMLO was forced this Thursday to qualify them. “There is no talk of rupture but of a fraternal protest,” he said, directing criticism at him specifically. towards the Spanish companies present in the Aztec country.

“We have intimate relations with the people of Spain, but in recent times, during the neoliberal period, Spanish companies supported by political power, both in Spain and Mexico, abused our country and our people, they saw us as a land of conquest”, assured.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The DR would not have cheaper fuel with Petrocaribe

Dominican Republic would not have the prices of fuels cheaper if the alliance were still …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved