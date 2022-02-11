Micron detected in deer in New York: is there a risk that they will cause new variants?

Since its appearance at the end of November, micron caused waves of contagion globally with records of cases never seen before . Now, it has been discovered that the human species is not the only one affected by this new variant of SARS-CoV-2: white-tailed deer can also carry the micron variant.

This was confirmed by a group of specialists from the state of New YorkUnited States, owned by Pennsylvania State University, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, and the conservation group white buffalowho developed a Covid-19 follow-up study in deer of the area.

WHY IS IT A CONCERN THAT DEER GET INFECTED BY MICRON?

The fact that deer can be carriers of the Covid-19 virus is not new, and last year researchers from Penn State University detected traces of SARS-CoV-2 in a third of the specimens of this species analyzed between end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 in the zone.

However, the new study carried out in New York is novel due to the fact that the micron variant, the most contagious virus known to mankind so far; also can reach these susceptible animals, a point that alarms specialists .

Knowing this fact is worrying because the fact that the virus develops in animals can lead to generation of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 with more serious health effects, greater ease of transmission, or immunity to vaccines .

The current study was conducted between December 2021 and January 2022 on Staten Island white-tailed deer and found that 14.5% of the 131 animals tested were positive in antibody tests carried out, which implies that these specimens had Covid-19 at some point and a 10% of them suffered acute infections at the time .

Then, when the scientists sequenced the tests to learn the strain of infection, they discovered that the culprit in several of these cases was the micron variantwhich seems to have transferred from humans to deer in some way that is not yet known, although it is believed that this passage was caused by direct contact between the two or by deer exposed to garbage or contaminated sewage.

In addition, one of the deer infected with active disease at the time of testing demonstrated a very high antibody levelwhich seems to indicate a reinfection case .

Faced with these results, the study warns about the need to “carry out a Comprehensive surveillance of susceptible animal species in order to try to identify ecological transmission networks and better assess the potential risks of contagion to humans“.

As the specialists indicate, the monitoring of these species is important because the SARS-CoV-2 present in deer -and other animals- can mutate into new, more dangerous strains of the virus for both deer and humans, a point that is seen facilitated by the lack of tracking of the cases.

Also, animals tend to be carriers of other coronaviruses that can recombine with SARS-CoV-2 in more virulent and unpredictable mutations . This is one of the reasons why viruses such as the flu continue to be transmitted and are already endemic: because they are spread not only between humans, but between different speciesfacilitating the mutation of microorganisms.

“Circulation of the virus among deer provides opportunities for the virus adapts and evolvesexplained Vivek Kapur, the veterinary microbiologist who conducted the study at Penn State University: “It is likely that he will come back and hit us again in the future” the specialist ruled.

