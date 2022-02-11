Miguel Varoni: the actor suffered complications after cosmetic surgery – People – Culture

A few days ago, the actor Miguel Varonirecognized for his leading role in the telenovela ‘Pedro, the scaly one’underwent cosmetic surgery for facial and body rejuvenation, in order to eliminate the sagging of his skin caused by his weight loss.

The entire process of this aesthetic change has been shared by Varoni on his social networks. He even, he posted an Instagram live, in conjunction with the surgeon who handled the operation, Alan Gonzalezto narrate each of the details of the surgery.

(In context: Miguel Varoni shows his first ‘extreme changes’ after his surgeries).

In the video, it was explained what González did exactly with the actor’s physique, but also how his postoperative recovery process was.

The world began to fall on me

“I moved and felt like a little thing there, like a little ‘trick’ in the wound, but I didn’t pay attention to it and continued”, expressed Varoni, who had tried to go to the bathroom without the help of the nurse and, in a bad move, generated health complications.

He still didn’t know what had happened: “I started to feel like I was sweating and called the nurse to have the girdle removed. My world began to collapse and I fell face down on the drain I had here (in my stomach) and i felt pain. I turned around and said leave me”.

(We recommend you read: Miguel Varoni and his surprising change: unrecognizable in a TV show).

In the end, the surgeon had to travel to Bogotasince it was in Barranquillato attend to him and discovered that a bruise had formed as a result of the movement, so they had to drain it and the matter did not escalate.

(Also read: This is how the iconic dance of ‘El Pirulino’ from ‘Pedro El Escamoso’ was born).

The final reflection of both during the ‘live’ was that the Cosmetic surgeries carry responsibility and it was necessary to take proper care of yourself. Varoni is physically well and has completed his recovery with a lot of commitment.

Trends WEATHER