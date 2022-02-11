A little more than a month after the ICUs began to receive a greater number of patients diagnosed with covid-19 on a daily basis, intensivists describe a “different profile” of those who are admitted due to the evolution of that disease, that is, “for covid”, compared to patients “with covid”, as they call those who arrive for another reason – for example, a traffic accident – ​​but who had a positive result for covid-19 in the test that is applied to them routinely. In dialogue with the dailyJulio Pontet, president of the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine (SUMI), detailed…