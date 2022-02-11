Neighbors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle complain about terrible SMELL in their luxurious mansion

Uncomfortable neighbors? It seems that the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle it is not pink as they paint it, after several of its neighbors complain about the bad smell close to your home.

The luxurious mansion valued at almost 15 million dollars is found in MontecitoCalifornia, where it has upset those who live near it.

This area is very popular with celebrities, as stars like Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom they have their residences there.

The odor is believed to have been caused by the Andrée Clark Bird Refugewhich is an area of swamp near the place of residence. This is one of the largest wildlife refuges in the Santa Barbara area, where commonly, the water tends to stagnate and produce bad odors in said shelter.

The newspaper Mirror was in charge of collecting some testimonies about the terrible smells, one of them assured that “it smells like waste rotting in the sun“.

Likewise, the resident assured that the odors reach such a degree that he they turn the stomach and that your neighbors have to close windows.

According to local officials, the stench could last for several months until fallwhen improvements are made.

Another smell that has also affected the Dukes of Sussex has been a legal marijuana factory which is just a few minutes from his mansion.

There were so many complaints from the neighbors towards the company that they had to install new “odor control systems”.

Odors are likely to cease to be a problem for members of the Royal family, well according to the DailyMirror, the couple plans sell your property and buy a house in California.

