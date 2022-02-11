Netflix’s ‘Tinder Scammer’ Will Steal Your Time

Review (CNN) — “The Tinder Swindler” (“The Tinder Swindler” in its original title) has the feel of those documentaries that Investigation Discovery seems to be producing at a breakneck pace, but is getting additional traction thanks to a platform on Netflix.

Combining the qualities of a Lifetime movie with a catchy title, the marketable elements barely hide that the story is actually a bit boring.

Presented as a journalistic exposé, and judiciously employing re-enactments to flesh out the interviews, the film centers on an Israeli con man calling himself Simon Leviev, presenting himself as the heir to a fortune from a large jewelry company. Under that guise, he drank and dined lavishly with women he met on the dating app Tinder before using his trust to fleece them of his money.

The story unfolds through the eyes of two women, each of whom was drawn into the ruse, which included fanciful tales of threats from Leviev’s enemies, requiring them to send him thousands of dollars which, of course, the fake son of the “king of diamonds” could certainly repay.

“What Happened To Me felt like a movie,” explains Cecilie Fjellhøy, which explains the appeal of this kind of true crime story, and that’s certainly how director Felicity Morris presents the narrative. (In the days of yore, the Lifetime version would have probably starred Rob Lowe.)

Still, there’s a repetitive quality to the betrayal stories, not entirely overcome by the cathartic twist of the story, in which the women who were cheated band together to seek a measure of justice.

As noted, this is not a new framework for the documentary format. In fact, Showtime aired a strikingly similar story with “Love Fraud,” which focused on “a thief, a liar, and a con man” whose victims were instrumental in stopping him.

The main difference here, frankly, is Netflix, whose vast platform can lead audiences to stumble upon shows they might otherwise miss.

“The Tinder Scammer” isn’t bad on that level, but it’s not particularly distinctive either. Mainly, it’s a reminder to be careful before you swipe right, in a package that at least doesn’t steal anything but your time.

“The Tinder Swindler” is streaming on Netflix.