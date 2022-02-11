New images show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the aesthetics of the Galaxy S22

Related news

After the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra, it seems that, except for surprise, the next high-end devices launched by the company could be its new generation of folding phones. The Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold have a great future, and some images have been leaked of what the latter could be like in the event that the Korean company bets on bringing the design closer to the design lines of its most recent flagships.

This could be the future of the Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Z Fold4 from Apple Lab in various colors

If the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold were to slightly modify its design to look like the Galaxy S22, it would possibly look the way BenGeskin and Apple Lab have imagined it, with a non-existent camera module, and with the sensors directly on the back of the mobile. Although it is not clear the number of them that Samsung would introduce in the device.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Apple Lab from behind

On the other hand, these concepts also show the external screen of the device, which would keep its elongated format to use the mobile if you do not need its internal screen. In both cases, the device is accompanied by the S-Pen, with which the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already compatible, but which is not yet integrated into its body.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Apple Lab with S-Pen

Samsung is making great strides in design, with foldable phones being one of its big projects for Android. Last year they already gave it good results, especially the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold could repeat the play this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was introduced in the middle of last 2021, and it is reasonable to believe that Samsung may already be preparing the next edition of this device that allows you to have a screen similar to that of a tablet, but that fits in your pocket.

