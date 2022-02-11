New York hosts another hybrid Fashion Week, tailored to the pandemic

Starting on Friday, New York will learn about the proposals for next fall-winter from dozens of designers in a new decentralized and hybrid edition of Fashion Week, which continues to adapt to the times of the pandemic.

The organizers of the event, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA, in English) and the IMF modeling agency, They have ordered participants to limit the capacity of their events, more intimate than ever, and to require proof of vaccine and mask indoors from attendees.

The calendar highlights several celebrity favorites, including Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Michael Kors and Proenza Schouler, as well as emerging New York designers embodying the trend towards diversity in fashion, such as Laquan Smith and Telfar.

As for the Hispanic representatives of the New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the veteran house founded by Carolina Herrera is joined by Gabriela Hearst, Elena Vélez, Custo Barcelona, ​​Raúl Peñaranda and Edwin D’Angelo, among others.

Approximately half of the designers have opted for face-to-face catwalks with a reduced list of guests, so they also broadcast their creations in “streaming”, while the other half, more than fifty, are limited to a “only digital” format.

They have chosen to launch their proposals through photos or videos posted directly on websites and social networks veteran names associated with luxury, such as Oscar de la Renta and Pamella Roland, and other younger and groundbreaking, such as Tia Adeola or Who Decides War .

Marked by an exodus of great talent in recent years, the quintessential “made in the USA” couturiers that were once fixed remain low at NYFW, from Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein to Marc Jacobs, who used to dismiss the appointment with a theatrical parade.

Another notable absence in this edition is that of Tom Ford, the president of the CFDA since 2019, who canceled his catwalk in the Big Apple a month ago amid an uptick in infections due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which in recent days has begun to remit

What surely will not be missing will be the celebrities, from the famous models who act as “influencers” on Instagram to the singers and actors who usually populate the first rows, in addition to fashionistas giving color to the cold streets of New York.

As published this Thursday by the paint brand Pantone, which usually offers color “trends” before NYFW, this fall saturated shades of light blue, fuchsia and egg yolk yellow will be worn, reflecting the need for “energy” after the omicron wave, collects the WWD medium.