New York Stock Exchange falls due to inflation figures in the United States

The NYSE closed sharply lower on Thursday, after the rise in US consumer prices was higher than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official, which raised fears of an aggressive rate hike to fight inflation. .

Data from the US Department of Labor showed that consumer prices rose 7.5% last month in year-on-year terms, beating economists’ estimates of 7.3% to reach the highest

inflation

per year in 40 years.

US shares of the NYSE they fell further after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the data had made him “dramatically” more aggressive.

New York Stock Exchange, attentive to interest rates

Bullard, a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee, said he now wanted a full percentage point of rate hikes by July 1.

“Inflation tends to be crypto for valuations. Higher inflation causes multiples to compress, and that’s what we’re experiencing right now,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

“Volatility is likely to remain until the number and magnitude of Fed rate hikes are better known,” he added.

Within minutes of Bullard’s comments, interest rate futures were pricing in an increase in the Fed’s target range for its policy interest rate to 1%-1.25% at the end of its meeting. policy in June, with some bets on an even steeper trajectory.

Large-cap growth stocks like Tesla Inc, Nvidia and Microsoft all fell.

According to preliminary data in NYSE, the S&P 500 lost 83.13 points, or 1.81%, to 4,504.05 points, while the Nasdaq fell 304.73 points, or 2.10%, to 14,185.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526.33 points, or 1.47%, to 35,241.69. The S&P 500 is down 5% in 2022 and the Nasdaq down 9%.

All 11 sector indices of the S&P 500 fell, with technology and real estate suffering the most.