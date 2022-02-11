Ninel Conde danced for William Levy, before disarming his outfit | INSTAGRAM

Memorable moments happen on television and much more when it comes to an award ceremony, that is exactly what happened to Ninel Conde, she was about to present an award with William Levyso she and her wardrobe crew prepared a surprise.

This happened several years ago, in 2014but to this day the epic moment in which it became and much more thanks to the reaction of the actor, who really did not expect it, continues to attract attention.

That was how the dancer, who has placed herself between the audience as one of the favorites for many years, showed that its beauty Y talent They are worth sharing on any occasion, this time with your partner.

And it is that the singer was wearing one of her outfits, those with an elegant design and very short, body style, only that on top of it she wore a skirt that made it appear a gala dress, until what he did not imagine happened, but Which ended up making him blush.

The “Bombón” disarmed the lower part of the outfit he was wearing and revealed what he really had underneath, but that’s not all, he also danced for William Levy directly, a moment that, as you can see, is still remembered.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF NINEL DANCING

Ninel Conde has had interesting and fun experiences in her career.



However, today we can say that Ninel Conde is in one of her best moments, after going through a difficult year in 2021 2022 to leave everything behind, including the dance with William.

Her priority is to be well with yourself and continue enjoying her career, one of the things that interests her the most and one of the things that motivates her the most to move forward, after her ex-partner escaped from arrest they got complicated, but she has come out ahead.

Of course, Show News will continue to tell you the most interesting information, news and everything about this artist and many other celebrities, continue with us to enjoy that and more about entertainment.