OnlyFans also joins the NFT trend

Subscription content platform OnlyFans joins the non-fungible token (NFT) craze.

The company announced that its users will be able to use an NFT as a profile image within this network known for hosting a large amount of adult content.

Only NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain will be supported on OnlyFans. The platform will show the icon of this cryptocurrency in the profiles that have a verified NFT as an image; when other users click on it, they will be able to learn more about OpenSea’s digital asset.

Ami Gan, the current chief executive of OnlyFans, told Reuters in a statement that this feature is the first step in “exploring the role that NFTs can play on our platform.”

OnlyFans is not going through its best moment and perhaps entering the NFT market could be a boost for the platform, which last year banned the publication of explicit sexual content. This decision was made after three large banks refused to be a means of payment in the service due to the reputational risk associated with sexual material, which helped it grow like foam during the pandemic.

OnlyFans reportedly grew from 85 million registered people at the end of 2020 to more than 130 million users in mid-2021.

The decision to add NFT to profiles is similar to the one implemented by Twitter a few weeks ago and the one recently announced by YouTube. The video site confirmed that it will be adding NFTs, as well as betting on the blockchain and metaverse.

