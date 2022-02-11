Options for the left side

There are many expectations regarding the summer transfer market of this 2022 at FC Barcelona. After a ‘miraculous’ winter with four necessary reinforcements for the squad, Barça will go out again to look for new players that Xavi Hernández has ‘authorized’. For the azulgrana it is key to recover one hundred percent their best version and between the last months of this season and the start of the next one the results will have to be palpable. In this sense, the signings are essential in June.

It is no secret to anyone that Barça’s great priority is Erling Haaland. He is the dream player for Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernández, who together with Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruyff or Rafa Yuste, will work non-stop to get the transfer of the jewel of European football. However, he is not the only player that the Catalans would like to sign in the summer. From the Camp Nou they are aware that many positions must be strengthened, such as that of the left back, where only Jordi Alba is available in the squad for the position.

The international with Spain, with his lights and shadows, has been highly questioned this season and Barça has suffered more than necessary when he has not been available due to injury, mainly because there is no one who can replace him. Now the intention is have a quality replacement that can compete with Jordi Alba for the position. According to information from ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Catalans are attentive to three players: José Luis Gayà (Valencia), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea). For any of the operations, the economic factor will be key.

In the case of the Valencia captain, Gayà, he has become Barça’s favorite for a few years. His contract expires in 2023 and, for now, he has not signed a deal extension. The ‘che’ team would not like him to leave and he is looking for a formula to continue in Mestalla, but they would be forced to ‘get rid’ of him, aware that Valencia needs to enter the amount of 37 million before June 30, 2022 of euros in a matter of signings. For now, the only ‘thick’ has been the transfer of Wass to Atlético de Madrid.

Gayà is chosen by Barça’s sports management, but the transfer of Tagliafico took a lot of strength in the winter transfer market and talks could be resumed for the summer. It was reported that the Argentine was willing to offer ‘facilities’ to reach the Camp Nou, even willing to accept a loan until the end of the season, but Ajax had very different plans with the 29-year-old footballer.

From the Netherlands they did not consider letting Tagliafico out on loan and demanded a total transfer for a figure that would be around seven or eight million euros, aware that In 2023 his contract with the club ends and they wanted to take some amount for his transfer. Now, they are forced to sell it in the summer to prevent the following year from going free (or for a much lower price in January 2023).

Marcos Alonso’s option

In a less priority section, is Marcos Alonso. Everything seems to indicate thatBarça wants -really- to fish for Chelsea. In addition to the possible free transfers of César Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen to reinforce the right side and the center of defense, respectively, the Barça team is thinking of the Madrid player for the left wing.

‘MD’ explains that from the Camp Nou they are working on his signing Because, with a contract also until 2023, Chelsea could let him out at an affordable price. In any case, it is understood that he is not Barça’s main option but one in case the signings of Gayà or Tagliafico fail.