Paolo Guerrero | Alianza Lima gave a firm response on the ‘Predator’ case | Christian Benavente | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Paolo Guerrero continues to sound like a possible signing of Alianza Lima. Amid the rumors, the sports manager of the Victorian club, José Bellina, on the day of the official presentation of Cristian Benavente as a reinforcement, made it clear that the “Predator” will always have the doors open to the institution.

“There were comments about Paolo Guerrero to Alianza Lima. We have said that any player who is identified with the club, especially who has the reputation of Paolo, will always have the doors open.”, Bellina said at a press conference at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium.

“These are difficult cases because of the career he has, because of the quality he has. First, it is in the process of recovery; second, you’re looking at options. We will always be open to talk with him and any player who is identified in the club.” added the sports manager.

The ‘Chaval’ also spoke about the subject, the recent incorporation of Alianza Lima to face League 1 and to face the difficult challenge in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

“We know the player that Paolo Guerrero is, the history he has in the club and in the national team. Any club wants a player of that caliber. If in the end he comes, we will be delighted ”said the 27-year-old footballer.

Guerrero, for now, continues with his recovery work from a knee injury, which led to his termination of his contract with Inter de Porto Alegre last year and prevented him from being part of several matches for the Peruvian team.

“There has been a lot of talk about Alianza these days and I would love to return, but no one has contacted me. I have not had any approach, I keep training, that is the truth”, expressed Guerrero, a few days ago, on his way out of Videna, where he has been exercising.