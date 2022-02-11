Pelé shares his new image to reassure his followers about his health

The Brazilian star Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, 81, shared his new appearance on Thursday to reassure his millions of followers. (Photo: EFE)

The Brazilian star Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, 81, shared his new appearance on Thursday to reassure his millions of followers, amid constant rumors about his delicate state of health.

“They are saying that I am not well. Do you not think I am handsome?” Asked the legendary former striker on his social networks, who is under treatment for a colon tumor which was operated on last September.

The triple world champion accompanied his message with a photograph in which appears smilingwith a new hairstyle and with his fists clenched as if he were preparing for a boxing match.

“I know there are people looking for news about me. So, I send them here. Today I took the day to take care of my image. Since the start of the pandemic, my wife has been my favorite hairdresser,” he said.

For her part, Kely Nascimento, one of the daughters of the former Santos and Cosmos player, asserted on her social networks that her father “he’s at home” in the face of information that has emerged in the last few hours that he had gone to the hospital again.

“Everyone started calling me, I don’t know what happened, but he’s home. Thank you,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram profile.

Pelé, considered by many to be the best footballer in history, continues to be treated for the colon tumor that was detected in September 2021 and for which He has already been operated on once in a private hospital in São Paulo.

From there, a cycle of chemotherapy sessions that has forced him to go through the hospital a few times.

Last January, he went again to the same São Paulo clinic for another check-up, after which the team of doctors assured that his health condition remained stable.

However, endless rumors arose after ESPN BRAZIL stated that ‘O Rei’ had two tumors detected in his liver and intestine, and another one emerging in his lung.

That information was also denied in his day emphatically by his daughter Kely.

“He goes to the hospital every month to get a general evaluation, so you can expect that kind of thing (hospitalizations) to happen from time to time,” he explained then.

In addition to the tumor, Pelé’s health has deteriorated in recent years due to spine, hip, and knee problems that have reduced his mobility and have forced him to go through the operating room, in addition to suffering some kidney crises.

