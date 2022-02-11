Pepe Aguilar celebrates the quality of the Mexican regional

Pepe Aguilar has more than 30 years being an exponent of the regional mexican musicbut he is sure that in the last five years there has been a revival of the genre that has not been seen for decades.

Aguilar is heir to a family legacy in ranchera music that began with his father, Antonio Aguilar, who died in 2007, when there was already a boom in urban music, with which Pepe assures, they compete more and more.

“There were a couple of decades of expansion of urban music that monopolized absolutely everything and overshadowed all other genres, but five years from now the number of successful urban artists has decreased and the number of successful musicians in the world has increased. Mexican region”, says Pepe Aguilar in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL.

“In this new litter they are tremendously virtuous in how they play the instruments, the same and whether you like the subject or not, because most of them talk about narcocorridos or marijuana, but the way they are playing has never been played in Mexican music,” he says.

The interpreter of “For women like you” recognizes in young people great promises of music, although he highlights the importance of new singers being educated in the genre. In his case, he says, he always tried to show his four children the music of exponents such as Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Vicente Fernandez, Lola Beltran Y Javier Solis.

“They are full of new music, but not old music, which is also important to have,” he says.

His daughter Angela Aguilar, 18, is one of today’s most popular regional singers. He advises her not to lose her humility despite the success she has achieved.

“This business is very complicated, the song of the sirens is constant, everyone is fawning over you, especially if you started very young and are as successful as she is. She is surrounded by many people who say yes to everything, but we do not (her parents), because we want her to have a lasting career and as long as we can stand behind her, we will keep her grounded.



Pepe acknowledges that many fans usually thank him for the fact that his music explores emotions and with this essence he created his new album, from which he has already released three singles. The last one, “Let them say what they say”, premieres tomorrow with a video recorded in Zacatecas. He talks about defending love in the face of criticism, something that Pepe considers essential at a time when society is struggling to recognize this feeling between people of the same gender.

“I am a defender that love is love and I think it is one of the things that I like about evolution. We interfere a lot in the lives of others but everyone has the right to be happy and this song talks about that, not necessarily between couples of the same gender, but about a different love in social standards.

On March 12, he will perform with his children with his tour Jaripeo without borders in the Arena Mexico City and then will continue with the show that includes 12 arenas in Mexico and 27 in the US.

