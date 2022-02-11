Perfect legs: Paola Rojas dazzled everyone with her beauty

Paola Rojas and her work desk in the program she hosts for Unicable, valued her opinions on fairy tales and that crazy idea that princesses look for a Prince Charming to save them from their environments, almost always terrifying.

Paola Rojas He pointed out that the ideas about fairy tales are now very far from reality, because currently things are very different from those of the stories. Although she clarified that the idea of ​​a man coming and giving her things or painting her a fantasy idea, Rojas pointed out that they are things that she can buy herself, because she is a great woman.

Paola Rojas posing. Source: Instagram @paolarojas.

Paula made it clear that she does not depend on a male figure to afford her luxuries. The Mexican journalist also said that in stories there is also a marked notion that all women stand up for each other, except for the protagonist, and it is a role that must change. This thing that women are the bad ones in consideration of other women within a plot, it doesn’t work.

Paola Rojas I post on her personal Instagram, a series of photographs where she is sitting on a sofa, in what is the studio where she conducts the program for Mexican television. In the picture she shows off her legs, which are insane and quickly garnered praise from her virtual followers.

Paola Rojas posing. Source: Instagram @paolarojas.

In the time that the post containing three photos has been on the web, both of red As I know from your colleagues, there are already more than 14 thousand likes that are present. In turn, hundreds of messages in the comment box let her know that she is one of the favorites.