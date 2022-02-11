Perfect legs: Paola Rojas dazzled everyone with her beauty

Paola Rojas and her work desk in the program she hosts for Unicable, valued her opinions on fairy tales and that crazy idea that princesses look for a Prince Charming to save them from their environments, almost always terrifying.

Paola Rojas He pointed out that the ideas about fairy tales are now very far from reality, because currently things are very different from those of the stories. Although she clarified that the idea of ​​a man coming and giving her things or painting her a fantasy idea, Rojas pointed out that they are things that she can buy herself, because she is a great woman.

