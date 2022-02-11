Pfizer decided to delay its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old

A nurse vaccinates a baby in the Philippines in a file photo (REUTERS / Eloisa Lopez)

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will wait for more data before deciding whether to approve emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children under five.

This was pointed out by the FDA in a statement in which it explains that it has notified Pfizer that it is going to analyze new data related to your vaccine, in particular about the effects of the third doseto decide on use in the younger age group of the population.

That is why the regulator has postponed the holding of the panel of experts that he planned to celebrate the next February 15 to discuss the use of this vaccine in the very young, to have more time to review the new data before discussing this measure.

In the statement, the FDA explains that the extension of the omicron variant and the notable increase in hospitalizations of the smallest to its highest levels of the entire pandemic lead to the conclusion that it is necessary to study “all possible options” before making any decision.

that’s why they want find out if two doses are enough to protect this age group.

In this regard, Pfizer announced that it postponed the request for authorization that it had made before the FDA and He stressed that he will wait for his reports on the third doses of the vaccine for children under 5 years of age.

In a statement, the laboratory explained that it is convinced that “three doses can give a higher level of protection for this age group”and announced that the data from these studies will be available in April .

The FDA stressed that it will make sure the data shows the vaccine is effective and safe before approving it.

And in the meantime, he insisted that the best way for adults to protect the little ones is by getting vaccinated and following the recommendations of social distance and the use of masks.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

The WHO assured that the acute phase of the pandemic could end in the middle of the year if 70% of the population is vaccinated