Police officers run into three alligators in the courtyard of a residence in San Juan

Agents from the San Juan Drug and Narcotics Division encountered three alligators in the patio of a residence on Gilberto Monroig Street in San Juan, after serving a search warrant. in which they also seized large quantities of drugs and three firearms.

According to a statement from the Press Office of the Police Bureau, the agents entered the residence, located on Gilberto Monroig street, and seized three Glock brand semi-automatic pistols, calibers .40, .45 and .357, along with 11 chargers. They also seized eight pounds of marijuana and another 510 bags with the substance for individual sale, 41 bags of cocaine, an eighth of cocaine, 124 pills (their active ingredient was not reported) and 126 ammunition of different calibers.

Upon entering the patio of the house, the officers came across three alligators that were captured by police personnel. Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA). The Police indicated that no arrests were made during the raid.

However, during a separate intervention in the Playita neighborhood, agents arrested Carlos Velez Flores23 years old, who was seized with a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, two magazines and 25 bullets, 26 flakes of marijuana, 29 bags of cocaine, 68 crack capsules, 41 deck of heroin, 20 pills and $406 in cash.

By last, The Police also arrested a man, whose name was not revealed, in the El Mirador residential who was seized a bag with an eighth of marijuana.