Position commission to recover real estate

The legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, officially positioned the commission appointed by decree to be in charge of identifying, inventorying and registering real estate belonging to the Dominican State.

Peralta reported that this commission was received and sworn in by President Abinader last year, “they have met on more than one occasion among themselves, today we are precisely positioning them in National Assets, which will serve as the recipient to render reports of all the identified heritage ”.

He reaffirmed that the Government wants before the end of this mandate to tell the Dominican people “this is the heritage that was not identified.”

He argued that wherever there is information about a state asset that is being used without legal permission, the commission has every right to go and do its legal investigation work.

The State Land Recovery Commission was headed by Rafael Mejía Guerrero, president; Richard Paniagua, secretary; Francisco Torres, Ubaldo Antonio Bello, Freddy Piña and Héctor Pérez Mirambeaux, as members. The president of the commission thanked the president for his assessment and confidence and assured that “from now on the facts are what will speak of our work.

denies privatization

The legal consultant denied that the Government has any interest in privatizing and indicated that “it is unfair to call a government that expelled the owners of the shadow toll and rescued that good for the public patrimony a privatizer.”