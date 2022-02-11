Potro Gutiérrez is fired as coach of Real España due to poor results in Clausura 2022

2022-02-11
A new process came to an end in Real Spain. This Friday the directive has officially announced that the Mexican Raul “Potro” Gutierrez He has ceased to be the club’s manager.
The poor results in Closing tournament 2022 where he adds 4 defeats in a row plus two from the last tournament have led to the president Elijah Burbara to make this radical decision.
The straw that broke the camel’s back has been 2-0 defeat of Marathon on Thursday where fans in the stadium and on social media called for his head.
for now Royal Spain has announced that Emilson Soto will assume the technical direction of the team while the substitute is found, who could be the Argentine Hector Vargas.
The professors play this Sunday at the Mor stadiumtozán before Real Sociedad from 5:00 in the afternoon.
“The Board of Directors of Real Club Deportivo España informs the general public and the media that we have reached a contract termination agreement with Professor Raúl Gutiérrez and his coaching staff. We thank everyone for their commitment and work done in our institutions,” the team announced in a press release.
BAD RELATIONSHIP WITH THE STAFF
In addition to the bad guys in this championship, one of the reasons that has also led the leadership to make the decision is the relationship between players and coaching staff.
TEN He learned that some leaders of the squad did not share certain attitudes of the Potro, which, since the previous tournament, wore down the relationship between the parties, since they came to have significant friction within the squad.
In this way, Potro has become the first manager fired from his position in this championship after more than a month ago he led the Machine to the final of the Apertura 2021 that they lost against Olimpia.
14 MONTHS IN THE POSITION DURÓ GUTIÉRREZ
Potro Gutiérrez ends his first experience abroad after it was announced in december 2020 As the new coach of La Maquina, he directed two complete tournaments and four matches of the current contest.
The Mexican returned to put the sampedranos in their tournaments in qualifying phases after several tournaments of being relegated from the liquilla, in fact, in the Apertura 2021, they finished leaders adding more than 35 points something that they did not achieve 13 years ago.