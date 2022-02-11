Potro Gutiérrez is fired as coach of Real España due to poor results in Clausura 2022

2022-02-11

A new process came to an end in Real Spain. This Friday the directive has officially announced that the Mexican Raul “Potro” Gutierrez He has ceased to be the club’s manager.

The poor results in Closing tournament 2022 where he adds 4 defeats in a row plus two from the last tournament have led to the president Elijah Burbara to make this radical decision.

The straw that broke the camel’s back has been 2-0 defeat of Marathon on Thursday where fans in the stadium and on social media called for his head.

for now Royal Spain has announced that Emilson Soto will assume the technical direction of the team while the substitute is found, who could be the Argentine Hector Vargas.

The professors play this Sunday at the Mor stadiumtozán before Real Sociedad from 5:00 in the afternoon.

VOTE IN A POLL: WHO SHOULD BE THE NEW DT OF REAL ESPAÑA?

“The Board of Directors of Real Club Deportivo España informs the general public and the media that we have reached a contract termination agreement with Professor Raúl Gutiérrez and his coaching staff. We thank everyone for their commitment and work done in our institutions,” the team announced in a press release.