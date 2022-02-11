‘Potro’ Gutiérrez stayed in the dugout until Real Spain fans left the Olympic

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is experiencing his worst moments since his arrival on the Real España bench and this Thursday in the 2-0 loss against Marathón was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
The “out Potro” was the cry of the few aurinegros fans who showed up at the Olympic stadium and at the end of the game they waited for the Aztec coach to shout at him on his way to the locker room.
However, seeing the dozen professors fans enraged by the poor results, the ‘Potro’ preferred to stay in the aurinegro dugout waiting for everyone to leave.
Gutiérrez was on the bench for about 20 minutes while the National Police removed all the fans who were in the stadium and it was until there was not a soul in the colossus that he decided to leave.
This delay caused the press conference to be disrupted since he was the first to go to give statements to the journalists, however, Martín ‘Tato’ García had to go first to continue with the established acts.
Also at the end of the meeting, the Mexican went to the preferences sector and thanked a few fans from Aurigre in what seemed like a farewell.
La Maquina aurinegra is the last in the current Torneo Clausura 2022 with 0 points after losing four games in a row.