‘Potro’ Gutiérrez stayed in the dugout until Real Spain fans left the Olympic

Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is experiencing his worst moments since his arrival on the Real España bench and this Thursday in the 2-0 loss against Marathón was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The “out Potro” was the cry of the few aurinegros fans who showed up at the Olympic stadium and at the end of the game they waited for the Aztec coach to shout at him on his way to the locker room.

However, seeing the dozen professors fans enraged by the poor results, the ‘Potro’ preferred to stay in the aurinegro dugout waiting for everyone to leave.