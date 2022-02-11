‘Potro’ Gutiérrez stayed on the bench until Real Spain fans left the Olympic

2022-02-10
the mexican coach Raul Gutierrez lives his worst moments since his arrival in Royal Spain and this Thursday in the defeat against marathon 2-0 was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
The goals with which Marathón beat Real España in the classic
The “out Potro” was the cry of the few aurinegros fans in the Olympic stadium and at the end of the game they waited for the DT to shout at him on his way to the locker room.
However, seeing the dozen professors fans enraged by the poor results, the Aztec coach preferred to stay on the bench waiting for everyone to leave.
Gutierrez He spent close to 25 minutes on the bench while the National Police He removed all the fans who were in the stadium and it was until when there was not a soul in the colossus that he decided to leave.
This delay caused the press conference to be disrupted, since he was the first to go to give an interview to the journalists. However, the ‘Potro’ did not give statements and only Martin Garcia He was before the media to continue with the established acts.
In addition, at the end of the meeting, the Mexican went to the preferences sector and thanked a few gold-black fans in what seemed like a farewell.
“Potro” later reacted through social networks and assured that the press people told him to wait and that “later nobody called me.” He also said that he went to the conference and ‘Tato’ was giving statements and still no one called him later.
The ‘Machine’ is the last in the current Clausura 2022 tournament with 0 points after losing four games in a row.