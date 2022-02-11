‘Potro’ Gutiérrez stayed on the bench until Real Spain fans left the Olympic

2022-02-10

the mexican coach Raul Gutierrez lives his worst moments since his arrival in Royal Spain and this Thursday in the defeat against marathon 2-0 was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The “out Potro” was the cry of the few aurinegros fans in the Olympic stadium and at the end of the game they waited for the DT to shout at him on his way to the locker room.

However, seeing the dozen professors fans enraged by the poor results, the Aztec coach preferred to stay on the bench waiting for everyone to leave.