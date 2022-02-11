President Abinader received Zoe Saldaña

The famous film actress Zoe Saldaña, of Puerto Rican Dominican roots, was received by President Luis Abinader, who paused on Friday morning for this meeting in his offices.

The protagonist of Avatar has been visiting the country with her family for several days.

After discussing current local and international issues, Abinader expressed his admiration for the work of the actress who has developed a consistent film career.

Known for her role as Anamaría in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, as well as Nyota Uhura in the 2009 film Star Trek, and her unforgettable performance as Neytiri in James Cameron’s film Avatar, in 2009, whose saga is awaited with great interest, the actress, who lived in her childhood in the Dominican Republic, where she studied ballet, was delighted with the reception at the Palace.

“Being received with my family by President Luis Abinader was a great experience for me and especially for my children. That visit gives a greater edge to the objective of my visit to the country, which was with the objective that they know more about her Dominican roots,” said Zoe Saldaña, an artist interested in social justice, who toured areas of the country such as Constanza, as El Caribe De Fuentes learned from that area.

According to a note sent by her public relations officer, the actress took advantage of a short vacation while filming “Guardians of the Galaxy” to bring their children to meet their uncles and cousins. “The pandemic had prevented me from bringing them before,” said the actress, who reiterated her gratitude to the president and the entire team that had a fine treatment with her and her entire family.

Saldaña was accompanied by her husband Marco Perego, her children Cy, Bowie and Zen, her parents Dagoberto Galán and Asalia Nazario and her in-laws Ezio Perego and Fiorenza Andreoli.