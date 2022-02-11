PSG president leads backlash against Super League project after million dollar deal

PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, would have been one of the main responsible for the UEFA reached an agreement of 15 billion euros for the sale of its exploitation and television rights.

according to medium ‘The Times’, nasserwho also chairs the Association of European Clubs, would have been a key piece for the main European body to reach a historic deal with TEAM Marketing and Relevent Sports Group. Between 2024 and 2027, the UEFA will enter its coffers five billion euros per season.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi takes a photo with a fan Getty Images

The agreement, according to the previously cited media, would be seen by the president of the PSG as a “New Dawn” which should allow the UEFA take an important step in their battle against the super leaguea competition proposed by clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.



“We are pleased to have seen such high interest from renowned companies and are delighted that the agreements reached with TEAM Marketing and Relevent Sports Group will enable a greater distribution of revenue to clubs across Europe at such a crucial time in the that financial stability is needed. I would also like to thank the ECA for the excellent cooperation during this intense bidding process,” Indian Alexander Ceferinpresident of the UEFA.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mark93.5% of the income will be distributed among the clubs, while the rest will be used by the UEFA to cover the expenses of the competition.